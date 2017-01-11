Northwestern makes AP Top 25 preseason poll for 1st time ever

For the first time ever, Northwestern checked into The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Northwestern basketball found itself ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll for the first time ever.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 19 heading into the season after advancing to their first NCAA postseason appearance last season.

Northwestern had a record-breaking season last year. Besides winning one game in their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, the Wildcats had 24 wins last season which was a school record. The team also recorded 10 Big Ten wins for the first time since the 1932-33 season and tied for fifth place in the conference — their best conference finish since 2003-04 season.

As for the rest of the preseason poll makeup, Duke was in good position to be ranked No. 1 before landing Marvin Bagley III. But once the nation’s top recruit decided to reclassify for this season, the Blue Devils became the voters’ clear choice.

Led by Bagley and senior guard Grayson Allen, Duke was the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season and ninth time overall, matching rival North Carolina for most all-time. The Blue Devils received 33 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Wednesday morning.

Here’s the full top 25 list:

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Wichita State

8. Florida

9. North Carolina

10. Southern California

11. West Virginia

12. Cincinnati

13. Miami (FL)

14. Notre Dame

15. Minnesota

16. Louisville

17. Xavier

18. Gonzaga

19. Northwestern

20. Purdue

21. UCLA

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)

23. Seton Hall

24. Baylor

25. Texas A&M

The Atlantic Coast Conference had the most ranked teams with five, while the Big 12 and Big Ten had four each. The Big East and Pac-12 each had three.

Kansas extended the nation’s longest consecutive poll streak with its 162nd straight Top 25, a run that started on Feb. 3, 2009. Arizona is next with 98.

Arizona, USC and Louisville enter the season clouded in uncertainty after assistant coaches from all three schools — along with Auburn — were arrested in a federal investigation into bribing players. Louisville will play under interim coach David Padgett after coach Rick Pitino was fired in the wake of the scandal.

The first regular-season poll will be Nov. 13. The season will have an early 1-2 matchup the next day, when Duke plays Michigan State in Chicago in the Champions Classic. No. 4 Kansas plays No. 5 Kentucky in the second half of the doubleheader.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney