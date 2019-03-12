QB Clayton Thorson continues to build draft case at Northwestern pro day

Clayton Thorson didn’t want to do it, but his friends and quarterbacks coach thought it would be funny.

After a throwing session in which the quarterback allowed the ball to hit the ground just once in 50 throws at Northwestern’s pro day Tuesday, Thorson and his receivers lined up in the victory formation.

In front of representatives from all 32 teams — including Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner — Thorson took a knee on the last snap.

“I told them throughout the day, ‘We’re not doing that,’” Thorson said. “But sure enough they did that. It’s fun.”

Thorson’s throwing was the most important showing at Northwestern’s pro day since 2014, when Eastern Illinois’ Jimmy Garoppolo earned a guest invitation and wowed scouts on his way to a second-round selection.

After strong outings at the NFL Scouting Combine and the on-campus pro day, Thorson might be worthy of a Day 2 selection, too.

Thorson, who pulled out of the Senior Bowl in January because of a high-ankle sprain, moved with ease Tuesday while doing drills run by his private coach, former Bears offensive coordinator Terry Shea. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash, however, after declining to do so at the NFL Scouting Combine because of his ankle concern.

A four-year starter, Thorson touted his experience — his 53 starts are a Big Ten quarterback record.

“I think the last two years, I wasn’t surprised with anything the defense threw my way,” he said.

The film speaks for itself, coach Pat Fitzgerald said.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s unknown …” Fitzgerald said. “If I were a team getting ready to take a quarterback, I think that would help me sleep well at night.”