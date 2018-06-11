Former 5-star QB recruit Hunter Johnson transfers to Northwestern

Former Clemson quarterback and five-star recruit Hunter Johnson has committed to transferring to Northwestern, the school announced Monday. The move is a huge get for the Wildcats and coach Pat Fitzgerald, who now have their likely starting QB for 2019 already in the program.

Duke, Purdue and Indiana were also in the running to land the top transfer. He’ll be required to sit out the upcoming season and will have three years of remaining NCAA eligibility starting in 2019.

Johnson, a native of Brownsburg, Indiana, ranked as one of the nation’s top passers in the class of 2017. He was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 30 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Miami are among the powerhouse programs that made him offers.

The Tigers ultimately won out, but Johnson played sparingly as a true freshman due to the presence of Kelly Bryant. Splitting time as a backup with Zerrick Cooper, Johnson appeared in seven games, often mopping up blowout wins. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Senior quarterback Clayton Thorson is lined up to be Northwestern’s starter, but there’s going to be a big opportunity in Evanston in 2019. Other quarterbacks expected to compete with Johnson next spring include Jason Whittaker, Andrew Marty and Aidan Smith.