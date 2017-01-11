Justin Jackson is among 13 finalists for scholar-athlete award

Northwestern’s humble star running back is getting recognized for his achievements both on and off the field.

Justin Jackson has been named one of the 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar-athlete in college football.

Jackson, an economics major with a minor in French, has found success both in the classroom and on the football field.

“You don’t come here and not get a degree,” Jackson said at Pinstripe Bowl last season.

Being from Glenbard North in west suburban Carol Stream, Jackson is a homegrown success story at Northwestern both on-and-off the field.

Jackson tied the school’s all-time touchdown record (38) Saturday when he scored a touchdown in double overtime against the Spartans. He’s also the Wildcat’s all-time leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards and rushes.

The semifinalists come from all divisions of college football and receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the National Football Foundation awards dinner and College Football Hall of Fame induction, and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

The other semifinalists are: Sam Benger of Carnegie Mellon; Mason Hampton of Boise State; Justin Lea of Jacksonville State; Brad Lundblade of Oklahoma State; Marcus Martin of Slippery Rock; Chandon Sullivan of Georgia State; Blaise Taylor of Arkansas State; Marlon Wells of Stephen F. Austin; Chris Weber of Nebraska; and Jake Wieneke of South Dakota State.

Contributing: Associated Press