Northwestern shows off new $270M Walters Athletics Center

Northwestern football finally looks more like a Power Five conference program with its new, jaw-dropping $270 million Walter Athletics Center, which has been deemed by some as one of the top facilities in the nation.

The Wildcats kicked off training camp with the grand opening of Northwestern’s new facility, a good start to the season for the team with the longest active win streak (8 games) in FBS.

Asked to describe the new sports complex, coach Pat Fitzgerald said: “absolutely ridiculous.”

From a virtual reality room that can simulate plays from practices to a custom weight room that can accommodate all 110 football players at once, Northwestern didn’t skip any corners when developing its new home for Wildcats athletics.

This is the Ryan Fieldhouse, which can seat 900 spectators. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

The biggest upgrade?

“To be quite frank? Everything,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald boasted about the team’s new “man cave” or more commonly known as the players’ lounge, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Lake Michigan and features its own private balcony. As for the locker room which has its own barber chair, Fitzgerald said they tried to build a “fun party house” for the team.

With all these cool hangouts for the players to enjoy downtime or study, quarterback Clayton Thorson said its already helped with team bonding.

“I think for our team it’s really brought us together,” Thorson said. “Guys want to be here and get extra work in because they really enjoy this place.”

The main focus of the new state of the art facility was to make the players’ lives more efficient, Fitzgerald said. Last season, necessities for the players — like academic advisors, training tables, film rooms and the practice facility — were located in different buildings. But now, those are all located under one roof.

Along with team bonding, Fitzgerald believes the new facility could also serve as a recruiting tool.

“I think from a recruiting standpoint you either have facilities or you don’t,” he said. “Obviously, this makes the statement from the university.”

While the team’s new facility is without a doubt magnificent, there’s still a few glaring question marks surrounding the Wildcats early in training camp, including who will start their season-opener on Aug. 30 against Purdue.

Thorson has made it clear he wants to start game one of the season, but the Wheaton native, who is recovering from ACL tear he suffered in the Music City Bowl last December, is being cautious.

“You obviously don’t want to rush anything,” Thorson said.

Back-up quarterbacks TJ Green, Aiden Smith and Andrew Marty see this as a window of opportunity to potentially are looking to prove themselves this training camp.

Green, who is the only quarterback of the three that has thrown a completion pass in a game, is the early front-runner for the starting role. But Smith and Marty shouldn’t be overlooked.

Fitzgerald complimented Green’s “system knowledge,” attributing some of it to his father, NFL quarterback Trent Green. But he also said Marty and Smith have “great athleticism” and “good arms.”

The trio said they’ve been supportive of one another on the sidelines during practices.

“We’re all pretty close,” Green said. “But there’s definitely a competition going on and we all know that. So when we hit the field, we’re still friends, but it gets pretty intense.

“May the best man win.”

But at this point, Fitzgerald doesn’t seem too worried.

“If Clayton’s ready mentally and he’s cleared physically from a standpoint of our medical team then we’ll rock and roll and go in the opener,” he said. “And if not, we’ll have a plan for that.”