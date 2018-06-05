Northwestern game at Wrigley Field will play both directions

This is a rendering of what the Northwestern football game at Wrigley Field should look like. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

The last time Northwestern played a football game at Wrigley Field in 2010, the field’s set-up was a fiasco. Because of the tight configuration to fit a football field within the baseball field, both Illinois and Northwestern were forced to play toward one end zone.

That holiday season, Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillip’s stocking was filled to the brim with tape measurers from families and friends joking about his inability to measure a football field.

“I knew we couldn’t come back until we had the field worked out,” Phillips said.

Now a decade later, the Wildcats are scheduled to return to the Friendly Confines, and this time, Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney promises the teams will be able to play toward both end zones.

With breezy winds that made it feel like football weather on Tuesday, Cubs and Northwestern officials jointly announced that the Wildcats will make their return to Wrigley Field and host Wisconsin on Nov. 7, 2020. The Sun-Times previously confirmed that report last week.

By selecting Wisconsin as its opponent, Northwestern eliminated the possibility of a rematch at Wrigley Field with Illinois, who defeated the Wildcats in the 2010 game.

Kenney explained how Wrigley Field’s renovations now allows them to place a full football field. The top of the Cubs’ dugout can be removed and a platform can be placed over it. Also, the first four rows on the west side of the stadium are on a temporary platform and can be removed.

Kenney also touted new, additional fan amenities — including the Park at Wrigley and Hotel Zachary — that’ll make.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald sees Northwestern playing in the Cubs’ territory as a experience no other Big Ten teams get the chance to experience, which is why he plans to use it as a recruiting tool, too.

“It was absolutely inspiring for our football team,” said Fitzgerald, who described the 2010 game as a “bowl-like” atmosphere. “I think it’s a unique opportunity for Chicago fans, Northwestern fans, college football fans, Cubs fans to experience this great ballpark — it’s such a cathedral — in a different vein.”

As for the future, Northwestern fans can expect more games at Wrigley Field. Both Phillips and Kenney call each other good friends and said their original partnership was made off a “hand shake and a thank you.”

Phillips and Kenney expect to have conversations in the future about making Northwestern football games at Wrigley Field a regular event.

“We had some intentions of some regularly [in 2010],” Phillips said. “I don’t know if it’s every year, truthfully.”

“We haven’t talked about longterm,” Kenney said. “But let’s assume November 2020 goes well, we’ll probably do something after that.”