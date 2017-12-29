Northwestern holds off Kentucky 24-23 to win Music City Bowl

Northwestern running back Justin Jackson carries the ball against Kentucky in the first half of the Music City Bowl on Friday in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Humphrey/AP

Kentucky failed on a two-point conversion in the last minute, and Northwestern escaped with a 24-23 victory in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.

Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern, who lost quarterback Clayton Thorson to a right knee injury in the second quarter. Thorson was carted off after catching a 24-yard pass.

Thorson handed off to running back Jeremy Larkin and then ran down the left sideline for a wide-open catch with 14:23 left in the second. Thorson was tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones at the Kentucky 5, and the quarterback immediately grabbed his right knee.

The junior quarterback was starting his 38th straight game for Northwestern, and he was 4 of 8 for 35 yards passing when hurt.

Thorson was replaced by Matt Alviti, who went 4-for-11 for 50 yards.