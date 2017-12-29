Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson carted off with injured right knee

Clayton Thorson was greeted by Justin Jackson while being carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. | Courtesy of NU Football via Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson has been carted off the field with an injured right knee hurt after catching a 24-yard pass for the No. 20 Wildcats in the second quarter of the Music City Bowl.

Thorson handed off to running back Jeremy Larkin and then ran down the left sideline for a wide-open catch with 14:23 left in the second. He was tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones at the Kentucky 5, and then Thorson immediately grabbed his right knee. It appears his knee might have hyperextended.

Here is the injury to Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson. pic.twitter.com/HFtLAn6WCu — Will Puckett (@WillWYMT) December 29, 2017

The junior quarterback was starting his 38th straight game for Northwestern, and he was 4 of 8 for 35 yards passing when hurt.

Thorson was replaced by Matt Alviti, and Justin Jackson scored on a 5-yard run on the next play for a 10-3 lead.

WGN is reporting that Thorson is receiving an x-ray, and his family is with him.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney