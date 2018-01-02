Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Cats’ 24-23 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.
A mid-January surgery is planned for the redshirt junior quarterback, and no timetable has been set for his return.
Thorson was an all-Big Ten selection this season and is the winningest quarterback in school history. He has thrown for a school-record 44 touchdowns.
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper had Thorson ranked among his Top 5 underclassmen quarterbacks heading into the 2018 draft.