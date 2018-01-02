Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson suffers torn ACL

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson grasps his knee after an injury during the Music City Bowl. (Photo by Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Cats’ 24-23 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.

A mid-January surgery is planned for the redshirt junior quarterback, and no timetable has been set for his return.

Clayton Thorson and Justin Jackson share a moment before Thorson is carted off with a right knee injury. Jackson has been in the backfield for all 39 of Thorson's starts. @NUFBFamily #MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/cVcqwPjmgz — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 29, 2017

Thorson was an all-Big Ten selection this season and is the winningest quarterback in school history. He has thrown for a school-record 44 touchdowns.

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper had Thorson ranked among his Top 5 underclassmen quarterbacks heading into the 2018 draft.