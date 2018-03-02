Northwestern running back Justin Jackson holds his own at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Running back Justin Jackson has plenty to be proud of after four seasons at Northwestern.

He’s the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher with 5,440 yards.

He’s the ninth player in NCAA history to have four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

And he finished his college career behind Big Ten legends Ron Dayne and Archie Griffin in rushing yards in the conference’s history.

Northwestern running back Justin Jackson | Mark Humphrey/AP

But Jackson didn’t mention any of the above individual accolades when he met the media this week at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

“[It’s] being consistently available for my team,” said Jackson, who helped the Wildcats win the Pinstripe Bowl after the 2016 season and then the Music City Bowl last season.

“Showing up in big moments — when my team needs me the most — that’s something I always pride myself on. Just being present.”

One of the best players in Northwestern history, Jackson did it because he’s remarkably durable.

“[I’m] really proud that I didn’t miss any games in college,” Jackson said. “That’s really tough as a running back.”

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (6-0, 233 pounds) cemented his status as one of the top picks this year with a freakish performance at the combine this week. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, completed 29 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press and had a vertical jump of 41 inches.

But Jackson (5-11, 193 pounds) shouldn’t be completely overshadowed by Barkley and other backs at the combine. Evaluators might consider him a Day 3 selection at best, but his durability is an attribute for NFL teams to consider. He doesn’t have any off-the-field issues, and he also has a background on defense, making him a strong candidate for special teams.

Jackson also improved his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds on Friday. He completed the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds, the second-best mark among backs who participated in it. His vertical jump of 38 ½ inches also was better than expected.

“It’s an incredible honor to be amongst the best running backs in this year’s draft class,” said Jackson, who attended Glenbard North High. “I’m getting to know them, competing against and with them. [It’s] definitely an honor to be here — an honor to represent Northwestern, to go out here and compete.”