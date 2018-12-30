Pat Fitzgerald — next leader of the Pack? — and Northwestern set to take on Utah

Distractions? Not in Pat Fitzgerald’s house. The Northwestern coach doesn’t welcome them, doesn’t allow them, doesn’t give them the time of day. Week in and week out, the Wildcats are all about the next game, the next practice, the next play to review on tape.

OK, we’re done blowing smoke here.

Yep, a distraction has descended — like it or not — upon the Wildcats as they prepare for Monday’s date with Utah in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. According to an NFL Network report, the Packers are targeting Fitzgerald as a potential replacement for Mike McCarthy.

Coach Fitz in green and gold? The very image of it nearly boggles the mind.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson leads Northwestern in singing the school fight song after a 34-31 overtime victory against Nebraska. (AP/Jim Young)

Emphasis on “nearly.” Fitzgerald has a strong connection with Packers CEO Mark Murphy, the former Northwestern athletic director who promoted Fitzgerald to head coach after Randy Walker’s death in 2006. Also, didn’t it seem McCarthy roamed the Packers sideline pretty much forever? In actuality, it was 12 seasons. Fitzgerald has coached Northwestern for 13. It would be more than understandable if the man chose to jump at a new, exciting experience.

But back — finally — to the game against Utah. (Do you see how distracted we’ve become?) Five things to keep an eye on:

1. Two Utes: Who will start at quarterback for the Utes? Tyler Huntley, a terrific player who missed the last four games after breaking his collarbone, took part in bowl practices. Jason Shelley has similar talent — both are legit dual threats — but has been less efficient throwing the ball.

“There’s still a question mark, and so we’re still working through it,” coach Kyle Whittingham said heading into the weekend. “Right now, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed.”

2. Under pressure? Joe Gaziano and the Wildcats want to party in the Utes backfield on passing downs. Bradlee Anae and the Utes want to do the same when Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson is looking to throw.

Thorson has seen every type of blitz and withstood a lot of hits, but he has the upcoming NFL draft to think about. Let’s keep this guy in one piece.

3. Big Ten style: Utah’s defense can hang with the likes of Michigan’s, Iowa’s and Michigan State’s. This will be a hard-hitting, grind-it-out affair.

“When you pop on the tape, they play tough, they play physical, they play with grit, they play together,” Fitzgerald said of the unit. “It’s really impressive to watch.”

This will be a hard-hitting, grind-it-out affair. Frankly, that suits both teams just fine.

4. Long legs: There’s no getting around it — huge advantage to the Utes. Matt Gay might be the most talented kicker in the country. Mitch Wishnowsky might be the most talented punter in the country. Both could have long NFL careers. Special teams could be where the game swings.

5. Last hurrah: No one has earned this final game more than Thorson, a four-year starter who tore an ACL in last season’s bowl win over Kentucky. Fans should savor his performance, however it goes.

NORTHWESTERN VS. UTAH

The facts: Monday, 6 p.m., FS1, 720-AM, San Diego.

The records: Northwestern 8-5, 8-1 Big Ten; Utah 9-4, 6-3 Pac-12.

The storyline: Some teams spend December focusing on the following season. Others, when bound for a not-quite-top-tier bowl, lose focus. Kyle Whittingham’s program seems to get more serious than ever about winning. Does the Utes coach possess a secret formula to bowl success? His record in bowl games at the school is an outrageously good 11-1.

“Unbelievable,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “I’m going to ask him after the game what he does.”

The Wildcats are going for their third bowl victory in the last three years. They’re a sparkling 15-1 in their last 16 Big Ten games, but they’re 0-3 against non-conference opponents this season.

Both these teams are division champions. Why is NU the underdog? Some would say it’s simply a typical case of the ’Cats not getting the respect they deserve.

The line: Utes by 7.

Greenberg’s pick: Utah, 23-17.