Big Game Hunting: Will Northwestern look like a first-place team at Rutgers?

A funny thing has happened to a Northwestern team that spent September bashing its head against a brick wall, losing at home in succession to Duke (come on, man), Akron (spit take) and Michigan (OK, that’s cool).

A little more than halfway through October, the Wildcats, only 3-3 overall, sit atop the Big Ten West with a record of 3-1.

This is a first-place team? Seriously?

Well, yes. And Northwestern (-20) at Rutgers (11 a.m., BTN, 720-AM) should come and go without changing that. It’ll get much tough after that, with games against West heavies Wisconsin and Iowa up next on the league slate, but 4-1 will look mighty nice in the standings for a week. That’s assuming, of course, the Wildcats don’t bash their heads against a wall for three hours in Piscataway, N.J.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson is looking to get his team rolling early at heavy underdog Rutgers. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

How woeful are the Scarlet Knights? Put it this way: They’ve lost all four of their league games — by an average score of 37-11 — and that doesn’t even count their 41-point defeat at Kansas and their 29-point defeat at home against Buffalo.

But anyone who has watched Pat Fitzgerald’s team in September would agree that there’s no such thing as a guaranteed “W.”

“To me, we’re not playing very well right now,” the coach said. “We’re not playing very consistent football. My biggest concern is us. We’ve got to be better up front on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to tackle better. We’ve got to find a way to establish some semblance of a rushing attack.”

Gee, is that all? The length of Northwestern’s imperfections may be long, but one development that could offset them all is the slick, steady, healthy play of quarterback Clayton Thorson. Eight-plus months after tearing his right ACL in last season’s bowl game, the senior was shaky at the start of the current campaign. Specifically, he wasn’t driving off his right, rear leg as he loaded up to pass.

That has changed over the last couple of games. Thorson was spectacular in last weekend’s overtime victory over Nebraska, which included a 99-yard touchdown march late in the fourth quarter.

“More than anything, just the confidence is back,” Fitzgerald said.

At his best, Thorson is as good a quarterback as the West has. Actually, his best is better than that. When Thorson plays “from the floor up,” as Fitzgerald puts it — surveying the field and driving off that leg confidently — he takes the form of the future NFL mainstay many believe he’ll be. He’s a big, strong, athletic guy with major arm talent.

When those Wisconsin and Iowa games come around, Thorson’s talent will give his team a chance.

“All our goals are still ahead of us,” defensive tackle Jordan Thompson said.

Rutgers, meanwhile? It has utterly no chance.

“We know we’re going to get their ‘A’ game and they’re going to play a great game against us,” Fitzgerald said.

Maybe in some alternate universe. Look, it’s not the biggest game for NU, but it’s the next one — and when you’re in first place, that’s mighty important. All Cats, 41-17.

Five Saturday matchups that can’t get here soon enough:

No. 6 Michigan (-7) at No. 24 Michigan State (11 a.m., Fox-32): The Spartans have won eight of 10 in the rivalry series since former Wolverines star Mike Hart dismissed them as “little brother.” None of those games involved Shea Patterson, though. The Big Ten’s most-talked-about newcomer has raised the bar at quarterback in Jim Harbaugh’s program. A week after MSU’s game-winning drive at Penn State, Patterson leads one of his own in East Lansing — hail to the 27-24 victors.

No. 16 North Carolina State (+17½) at No. 3 Clemson (2:30 p.m., ESPN): The Wolfpack are no fluky unbeaten. They have a top quarterback in Ryan Finley, explosive weapons and experience all over the field. Remember their near-upset of the Tigers last year? It was a 38-31 classic, and Finley played like an NFL first-rounder. Yeah, this is still Clemson, though. Tigers by 10.

No. 22 Mississippi State (+6½) at No. 5 LSU (6 p.m., ESPN): The imbalance through recent years between MSU at home and MSU on the road has been severe. (Prime example: a 28-7 defeat at Kentucky in December.) Give me the Tigers, who bombed Georgia by 20 last week in Death Valley, in a second straight eye-opening performance.

No. 2 Ohio State (-13) at Purdue (6:30 p.m., Ch. 7): The Boilermakers might be the best 3-3 team in the country. The big question: Can their defense continue to get stops into the fourth quarter? This one’s a tossup — for three quarters — before the Buckeyes pull away and barely cover.

No. 12 Oregon (+3) at No. 25 Washington State (6:30 p.m., Fox-32): On the one hand, the Ducks defensive front — soft no more, pal — could dominate this game. On the other, the Ducks defensive backs could be spun like tops into the ground by Wazzu’s next-level passing attack. Good thing the Cougars can’t run the ball at all. Quack Attack in an upset.

My favorite favorite: No. 14 Kentucky (-11) vs. Vanderbilt (6:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Wildcats have earned more respect than this.

My favorite underdog: Indiana (+15½) vs. No. 18 Penn State (2:30 p.m., Ch. 7): The Hoosiers offense can go throw-for-throw with PSU’s. Run-for-run, maybe not. Nittany Lions by single digits.

Last week: 4-3 straight-up; 3-4 vs. the spread.

Season to date: 33-14 straight-up; 25-21-1 vs. the spread.

THE LOCALS

ILLINOIS AT NO. 23 WISCONSIN

The facts: 11 a.m., FS1, 670-AM.

The records: Illinois 3-3, 1-2 Big Ten; Wisconsin 4-2, 2-1 Big Ten.

The story line: Who’s more ticked off, the Illini after being embarrassed 46-7 at home by Purdue or the Badgers after being outed as pretenders in a 38-13 debacle at Michigan? It probably doesn’t matter, because the ability gap between Illinois and Wisconsin remains awfully large.

Lovie Smith called his team’s play against Purdue a “collapse.” And that was before he started listing his concerns with his defense.

“Run defense, pass defense, taking the ball away more, doing better on thirds downs, not giving up the big play,” he said.

It’s exhausting just thinking about all that. And it’s exhausting thinking about how difficult it’ll be for Smith’s “D” to handle Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor — another 200-yard day, anyone? — and quarterback Alex Hornibrook a week after the third-year starter looked terrible at throwing the ball. Perfectionist coach Paul Chryst will have high expectations from his entire unit.

The line: Badgers by 25.

Greenberg’s pick: Wisconsin, 45-10.