Northwestern preview: It’s mojo vs. the schedule — is a step back unavoidable?

Perhaps only five times this season — if even that many — Northwestern will take the field as the favorite. For a program that reached 10 victories in 2015 and again in 2017, the schedule sure isn’t all that promising.

Will the Wildcats be able to avoid falling back into the Big Ten pack like they did in 2016, when they won the Pinstripe Bowl to cap a 7-6 campaign?

A Thursday-night opener at Purdue — where the anticipation level for this game is extraordinarily high — could set the tone for the next three months. Therein lie back-to-backs against Michigan and Michigan State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, and (late, on the road) Iowa and Minnesota. Forward momentum will be difficult to come by.

“It’s a game-by-game thing,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said this week. “Our goal is to win the Big Ten West, then win the Big Ten, then win our bowl game. I’d love to say that third goal is to win a national championship. Action is all that matters.”

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson is looking to get his team rolling in the opener against Purdue. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Indeed, it’s probably best for all involved if we’re not the ones giving the preseason and pregame motivational speeches. Fitzgerald — whose teams have excelled as underdogs many times before — just plain does it better.

THREE KEYS IN 2018

1. Clayton Thorson’s comeback: If fully healthy, he’s as good as any quarterback in the Big Ten. But how long will it take for Thorson, who tore his right ACL in last season’s bowl game, to round back into form? Will he be good to go for the Purdue game? Will he battle rust on an ongoing basis?

Thorson and T.J. Green both are listed as starters on the depth chart released by Northwestern this week. It’s OK for Fitzgerald to be coy, but one can only assume it’s the guy with three full seasons as a starter under his belt who gives the Wildcats their best chance.

2. Quality coverage: Northwestern ranked at the very bottom of the Big Ten in pass defense in 2017, and the secondary is thin on experience this season. The more disruptive ends Joe Gaziano and Samdup Miller are in the pass rush, the better chance the cover guys have of surviving. Still, this is an area of concern.

3. That mojo, man: In 2015, the Wildcats were an upset machine. In 2016, they clawed out of an early-season hole with a few huge results on the road. Last season, they bounced back from a 2-3 start with an 8-0 streak. How will they surprise us this time?

ONE GAME AT A TIME

August 30 at Purdue: Loss. A prime-time ESPN game at Ross-Ade Stadium? The locals won’t know what to do with themselves.

September 8 vs. Duke: Win. Payback for the Cats, who were embarrassed 41-17 last year in the Blue Devils’ backyard.

September 15 vs. Akron: Win. Maybe the only stress-free three hours NU will have all season.

September 29 vs. Michigan: Loss. NU falls to 0-6 against the Wolverines since its last victory in 2008.

October 6 at Michigan State: Loss. Not only that, but it probably won’t be nearly as entertaining as the triple-overtime classic won by the Cats in 2017.

October 13 vs. Nebraska: Win. In regard to the bowl picture, this could end up being a must-win affair.

October 20 at Rutgers: Win. A nice tune-up for the team’s game — make that games — of the year.

October 27 vs. Wisconsin: Loss. The Badgers’ rushing offense controls the fourth quarter.

November 3 vs. Notre Dame: Loss. The Irish have more playmakers — so much for those games of the year.

November 10 at Iowa: Win. A beacon in a storm, as the Cats get back to .500.

November 17 at Minnesota: Win. It’s better to peak late than it is to peak early.

November 24 vs. Illinois: Win. A 7-5 regular season might feel like a step back to some, but what do they know?