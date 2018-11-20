It is a great time to be a Wildcat fan, an even better time to be a Wildcat

Let’s get the disclaimers out of the way first. I went to Northwestern. I played scholarship football. I graduated.

Many, many years ago.

But right now, in modern times, Northwestern has reached a stellar point in both academics and athletics that seemed impossible back in the day.

Indeed, the entire school should take a bow.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald,, center, walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 14-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN111

This isn’t Purple Pride speaking. It’s fact. The school’s academics and selectivity and academic ranking and new construction—well, you can look it up for yourselves. It’s way big.

Then the sports. Not only are the 19 varsity teams at NU—11 for women, eight for men — achieving nicely on the fields, courts, pools, etc. — they are absolutely killing it in the classroom. According to the most recent NCAA data Northwestern’s 98 percent overall graduation rate is the best in the Big Ten by a long shot and tied for best in the nation.

Most impressive, the football team, winner of the East Division for the first time ever and currently ranked 22nd in the college football poll, has a 99 percent graduation rate, the best of any D-1 school in the country.

Think of that.

Lunkhead jocks specializing in controlled mayhem are also classroom aces.

It somewhat boggles the mind. Maybe all those dudes are majoring in leisure studies or ankle-taping, but the school got rid of those majors after I left. (Kidding!) Even with tutors you gotta knuckle down to graduate from NU.

Beyond that, the athletic department, behind Jim Phillips, the vice president for athletics & recreation, has been on a fund-raising and construction roll that rivals the booming Old West.

”We’ve raised over $440 million in the last four years,’’ says Phillips. “The school itself is in the process of raising $4 billion, which will likely go to $5 billion. We have a new $270 million lakefront sports facility, a $120 million refurbishing of the basketball arena, new venues for soccer, lacrosse, tennis, on and on. This is a moment in time that Northwestern can be proud of.’’

Phillips, who has been at Northwestern for 11 years, is well rewarded for his vision, passion, and ethics. Indeed, at $1.57 million per year he is the second-best paid athletic director in the country, behind only Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick (a crazy $3.05 million.)

It might not be going too far to say Phillips, who has five kids of his own and comes from a Chicago family of 12, loves the NU athletes as if they were kin. He does, in fact, call them “family.’’ He has every one of them — all 504 — over to his house at some time during the year, to talk and eat.

And he wants them to be fulfilled not just as athletes, but as people.

Indeed, what he is most proud of, besides that amazing graduation rate, is the community service the athletes perform—some 5,600 hours last year, or about a day and a half of fulltime work for every athlete at a shelter, a hospital, YMCA, and so on.

Okay, enough throat-clearing.

Because here’s the craziest thing. Phillips invited Northwestern’s entire undergraduate student body, roughly 8,000 students, to come to the Wildcats’ Big Ten Championship game against either Michigan or Ohio State, in Indianapolis, on December 1. For free!

As far as is known, nobody has ever done something like that at a major college.

”It started after the Iowa game (the 14-10 win that sealed the Cats’ West championship),’’ says Phillips. “I wasn’t filled with joy. I lay in bed that night and wondered if we would just travel the way big programs do? I tossed and turned. What about the students? I woke up, went to Mass, and I thought, `What if we could offer a free trip to everybody?’’’

Bingo. On came a donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, to buy all the needed tickets. (Don’t forget, Phillips could talk a squirrel out of its acorns with a sales pitch.) The school kicked in the transportation and food costs, and–Boola-boola!

”I thought maybe we’d get a thousand students,’’ says Phillips. “But over 3,500 are going. We have 58 buses, from a dozen companies. I don’t think there’s a bus left in Chicago.’’

The tough thing? He had to cut off the requests last week, because there were literally no more buses to be had.

But he’s still proud. “That’s 45 percent of the student body going. Ohio State has 40,000 students (actually 46,000). Think if they got that percentage?’’

Yes, it’s a good time at NU. But Phillips, the eternal optimist, thinks it could be better. How?

”A 100-percent graduation rate,’’ he says, with nary a grin.