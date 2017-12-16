Not again: Tarik Cohen has 90-yard kickoff return nullified by penalty

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen rushes during the first half against the Lions on Saturday (Rey Del Rio/AP

It’s been a day of disappointment for the Bears so far against the Lions at Ford Field. Even their good plays turn to dust — rookie Tarik Cohen stunned the Lions with a 90-yard kickoff return Saturday, only to have it called back with yet another special-teams penalty.

After the Lions took a 13-0 lead on Matthew Stafford’s 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones, Cohen’s return of the ensuing kickoff to the Lions 12-yard line was nullified by a holding penalty on DeAndre Houston-Carson. It brought the ball back to the 10-yard line.

It’s not the first time the Bears have ruined a great effort by Cohen on a kick return. Two weeks ago against the 49ers, Cohen had a 67-yard punt return nullified by an illegal block by Ben Braunecker.