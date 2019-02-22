Not far from White Sox camp, Machado introduced as Padres third baseman

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Twelve miles up the road, Manny Machado arrived at the Peoria Sports Complex, preparing to be introduced as the San Diego Padres’ $300 million third baseman.

The Sox, meanwhile, waited inside, staying warm and dry at rain-soaked Camelback Ranch. Machado’s name has come up a time or two, directly or indirectly, in clubhouse meetings, although manager Rick Renteria said he didn’t talk about Machado specifically.

The Sox are moving on. It’s all they can do after finishing second in the Machado sweepstakes.

“I think that the guys all along, from Day 1, have not been thinking too much about what’s going on on the outside,” Renteria said after news broke that Machado preferred the Padres offer to the Sox package. “There’s a lot to think about when you’re playing the game and preparing for a season to what’s going on inside that clubhouse and what’s going to be happening and about the guys you’re going to be playing alongside of. We’ve kept that focus. I don’t think we’ve allowed ourselves to be consumed or think about it too much.”

San Diego Padres Twitter.

Sox player reaction has been mixed, from disappointment of not adding a key piece to an it’s over, now we can move on kind of thing.

Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, who has said the Sox’ goal is to win the World Series in 2020, a year he figures to be a key figure. With Machado, that goal would seem more reasonable.

“I don’t think any of us were holding our hopes to the season that we were going to sign an elite caliber player like that,” said Kopech, who is out for the year after having Tommy John surger. “Would it have helped [this season]? Maybe, maybe not. We’re very optimistic about this season. The whole talk this spring has been about winning, and I don’t think that’s going to change because we didn’t sign somebody.

“We know the front office is doing their job. We’re probably not done with signings, especially for next year. That has nothing to do with me. All we can do in here is do our job, and if we have an addition to the roster we take it and roll with it.”

Renteria said he didn’t discuss it directly with the team.

“You’ve probably asked players the question about the possibility of Manny coming here and being a part of the Chicago White Sox,” Renteria, “but all in all, you still have to separate everything and do what you’re supposed to do once you come in the ballpark. It’s not something that I’ve considered that I have to address. Someone asked me that earlier, ‘Do you have to address it with the team?’ No. These guys are professionals. They’re getting themselves ready to help each other win ballgames, and we’re going to continue to do so. Is it disappointing? Absolutely. Everyone did everything they could to put us in a position to even have this chance to garner a talent like him.

“But I’ve got a lot of guys in that room that want to show everybody what they’re capable of doing. And that’s my main focus, and it’s got to remain that and will always remain that. We’ll adjust to the things that evolve and happen as time goes on. But right now, it’s those guys in that room that I’m most concerned about.”