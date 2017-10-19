Not much fight left in these Bulls now, losing the opener in Toronto

TORONTO – There was plenty of fight by the Bulls on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, that was with each other.

On Thursday, when the lights turned on for the start of a new season and the games started actually meaning something?

The Bulls began the rebuild letting out more of a whimper.

Thanks to a 28-4 run to start the second quarter, Toronto gave the young Bulls a lesson in NBA basketball on the road, winning easily at the Air Canada Centre, 117-101.

It wasn’t even that close.

“That was the key stretch of the game was the beginning of the second quarter,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “[Toronto] got downhill, they picked us up, they pressured us, we turned the ball over. We didn’t respond well to that.

“Something we talk about a lot is playing through the adversity, playing through the tough times, and I was proud of the guys in the second half for coming back.’’

Then again, the Raptors didn’t look very engaged in that second half, either, especially with such a big lead.

And while Fred Hoiberg would have loved nothing more than simply discussing basketball – even the bad basketball displayed by his team at times – the third-year coach found himself still answering questions about a punch thrown by Bobby Portis in a Tuesday practice that sent teammate Nikola Mirotic to the hospital with a concussion and two broken bones in his face.

Not only did it result in the Bulls (0-1) playing short-handed at the forward spot with Portis suspended for eight games and Mirotic back home, but weakened the entire second unit.

At one point in that second quarter, the Bulls had Ryan Arcidiacono , Denzel Valentine, David Nwaba, Quincy Pondexter and Cristiano Felicio on the floor, and that’s when Toronto (1-0) started reading the Bulls their last rites, outscoring them 33-14 in the stanza.

Not that it was all negative.

For Pondexter it was his first NBA game in well over two years, after multiple knee surgeries and then a skin infection not only nearly ended his NBA career, but his life.

“Being in the hospital about to die,’’ Pondexter said of his lowest point throughout the ordeal. “We thought some organs were failing and it wasn’t looking good. It was tough. I prayed. My family was there close to me. Being able to play basketball again in less than a year is crazy.

“I was just trying to fight for another … trying to stay alive. People don’t know what you’ve been through. There are a lot of times they’re not there besides your close family and friends. I appreciate them carrying me through this whole process.’’

Pondexter finished with eight points.

Then there was first-round pick Lauri Markkanen, getting the starting nod because of the Portis-Mirotic fight.

Like the seventh overall pick showed in his final two preseason games, Markkanen looked the part of a very confident player, not shying away from the moment or a shot.

After a slow first half, Markkanen finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, shooting 5-for-12 from the field and 2-for-6 from three-point range.

“There’s lot to improve, but I mean if I had any nerves for the first game those are behind now,’’ Markkanen said. “I let the game come to me. I’m not forcing anything so my chances are there. That’s pretty much it.’’