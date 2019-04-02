Not so fast: Check back on Cubs’ urgency in August because it’s a long season

ATLANTA – Four games into Theo Epstein’s year of “reckoning” for the Cubs, and it’s already time for a reality check.

Talk about urgency.

In fact, talking about urgency should probably be the first reality check.

Epstein, the Cubs’ president, said as the season began that “October starts in March” – which makes a nice T-shirt slogan but has little constructive value when it comes to winning a six-month, game-a-day baseball season.

Four games into the season, manager Joe Maddon and the Cubs already have their first three-game losing streak. They didn't lose three in a row last year until May.

It’s certainly not how this one has worked so far.

Already during the Cubs’ 1-3 start, reliever Carl Edwards Jr. said he was glad his tough debut happened Saturday and not “down the road in a playoff race.” Starter Cole Hamels said he’d have a different take on a series like the one in Texas “if you ask me in the middle of summer or end of September.”

Yu Darvish discounted his first-start struggles as “only one start.” David Bote, who made one of six errors in Monday’s ugly game, said, “We’ve got 158 to go. We’ll be all right.” Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said he wasn’t going to get too high or too low about his bullpen’s performance so far – even if that was the Cubs’ biggest question mark going into the season.

Not one ode to urgency from any of them.

And not one wrong answer.

Maybe this team that averaged 97 wins the last four years will be at or near the top of the division again as it has every year in that stretch. Or maybe this is the year a deeper National League keeps the Cubs out of the playoffs.

But urgency in March or April won’t be the difference. Whether they did enough to improve the roster over the winter might – along with health and the performance arcs of both aging veterans and younger players expected to improve.

It’s easy to suggest the Cubs’ fortunes last October were dramatically altered because they failed to win one more game last year, but surely the Cubs would take 95 wins again this year, right?

“Yes,” manager Joe Maddon said.

They won 92 in 2017 and won the division by six games.

Epstein spent his strongest language on urgency the day after the Cubs were eliminated in the wild-card game last October, when emotions ran highest and spirits ran lowest.

The language softened with nuanced context throughout a challenging winter as the front office had more needs to fill than dollars to fill them.

And that’s really the point of all the deep organizational introspection since the bitter ending to last season: Ownership didn’t extend the payroll enough for the front office to add as much bullpen as it might have, much less an impact hitter.

So what to make of the first few days?

— The Cubs looked as bad in the field Monday as they have since their inglorious-bastard seasons of tanking.

Reality check: This has been one of the best fielding teams in baseball the last three years, and the same players haven’t suddenly turned into a bunch of Adam Dunns. Unless they’re already pressing as part of this urgency thing, it’s probably the “anomaly” Maddon says it is.

— The Cubs rank at or near the bottom in the majors in most pitching categories – the numbers even worse for the bullpen.

Reality check: The staff isn’t that bad, but whether the bullpen is good enough to win a division, much less a playoff series, is anything but certain and could be the most compelling storyline of the season (along with the Darvish watch).

— Cubs hitters lead the majors in batting, on-base percentage and rank third in OPS.

Reality check: They faced crappy Rangers pitching in a hitter’s ballpark, using a DH, the first three games, and Atlanta’s Sean Newcomb was not good Monday. They might be good – but not this good.

— Urgency?

Reality check: The Astros, Red Sox, Cardinals and Braves all have losing records. The Mariners are 6-1. Check back in August.