Not their best work: ’Sloppy … undisciplined’ Bears defense pays the price

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bears’ defense was in all its glory after back-to-back sacks of Eli Manning by Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks in the final minute of the first half appeared to put a nice little bow on a strong second quarter that would give the Bears momentum into halftime Sunday.

And then they got caught napping. On third-and-23 from the Giants 30-yard line with 17 seconds left in the half, rookie running back Saquon Barkley darted and dashed his way to a 22-yard gain to the Bears 48. With six seconds left, Manning threw a nine-yard pass to tight end Rhett Ellison with one-second left to set up Aldrick Rosas for a 57-yard field goal that cut the Bears’ lead to 14-10 at halftime.

Suddenly, a Bears defense that had been dominant was vulnerable. After allowing 74 yards on 24 plays (3.0 avg.) prior to the Barkley run, the Bears allowed 266 yards on 44 plays (6.0 avg.) the rest of the way in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

“They just made the play,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “We wouldn’t like for that to happen. But this game is tough to get a win. We’ve just got to get back to work.”

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (26) fends off Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) on a third-quarter run Sunday. Barkley rushed for 125 yards on 24 carries (5.2 avg.) in the Giants 30-27 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. | Al Bello/Getty Images

The Bears were accomplishing their No. 1 goal of stopping Barkley, who came into the game as the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL with 829 yards. He had just 21 yards on his first six carries until the 22-yard run that gave the Giants hope.

“We were [playing] back, so you’re expecting him to gain a little something,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “You’re giving him a few yards, but he made a little more out of it and that’s when you expect from good players. They take advantage of their opportunities.”

But it was the pass play to Ellison that put Rosas in field-goal range.

“That was just our defense being undisciplined,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “Coach [Vic Fangio] called the right call. It’s an “outside victory,” meaning keep everything inside, and the tight end got outside. Our coach was not happy about that play.”

The 22-yard run gave the Giants and Barkley confidence and “smacked us in the mouth,” as Amukamara said. And the impact carried over. On the first play of the second half, Barkley went through a Smith tackle for a 14-yard gain. Three plays later, the Giants scored on a trick play, with wide receiver Odell Beckham throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Russell Shepard that gave the Giants a 17-14 lead.

“It was just a good play call by them,” Smith said. “He made a good throw and that was that.”

The defense struggled to finish. After a pass interference call on Amukamara gave the Giants a first-and-goal at the 1 later in the third quarter, the Bears stuffed Barkley for no gain on consecutive plays by Aaron Lynch and Hicks. After an incomplete pass, the Giants went for the touchdown on fourth-and-one and got it when Eli Manning threw to a wide-open Beckham crossing from right to left in the end zone.

And the defense still had a chance for redemption in overtime after the offense and special teams rallied for 10 points in the final 1:49 of regulation. But on the first play of overtime, Barkley gained 29 yards to the Bears 46, leading to the deciding field goal.

“It was kind of sloppy out there,” Trevathan said. “[We] don’t make excuses. Our defense is trying to fly around and make a play. It wasn’t our best game, but I feel like we still played good. We’ll be back next week better than ever.”