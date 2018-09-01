Notre Dame looks like a playoff contender in opening 24-17 victory over Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — According to the betting line, Notre Dame was a home underdog by the time its season opener against Michigan got underway.

According to national media sentiment, the Wolverines — with their salty, experienced defense and a shiny-new quarterback in Shea Patterson — were becoming bigger darlings by the day.

A Big Ten championship? A playoff for Jim Harbaugh?

Uh, no, because then the first half of Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory came. And according to it — to the way the Irish ran, threw the ball, tackled and steamrolled a daunting opponent — it’s Brian Kelly’s team America should be talking about.

Jafar Armstrong made a smashing debut for Notre Dame. (AP/Paul Sancya)

Pick a drive, any drive among the Irish’s three that went for first-half touchdowns Saturday night. It’s bound to tell you a great deal about what this dangerous offense is capable of.

The first scoring drive was like a bolt of lightning. There was a third-down pass from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush to 6-4½ wideout Chase Claypool that went for 16 yards. There was a 28-yard heave on the next play to 6-4 wideout Miles Boykin. Jafar Armstrong — in his first career action — ran it in from 13 yards out to cap a 75-yard drive that unfolded in a mere 1:25.

The second scoring drive, still in the first quarter, was a thumb of the nose to the Wolverines. It started at the Irish 4-yard line and required only 3:07 to go the distance, this time fueled by a 26-yard Wimbush strike to 6-5 tight end Alize Mack and 43-yarder over the deep middle to tiny wideout Chris Finke, who outfought big, rugged defensive back Brandon Hawkins for a touchdown.

Weapons — the Irish clearly have an assort of them. They have a good bit of toughness, too, as evidenced by scoring drive No. 3, a 15-play, 75-yard slog that included 11 runs, erased more than half of the second quarter and made it 21-3.

Only a 99-yard kickoff return by Ambry Thomas gave the Wolverines any real hope.

The last time the teams met, Michigan left Notre Dame Stadium a 31-0 loser in 2014. In some ways, this result had to be more disappointing. For one thing, Patterson is a passer with so much promise.

But Khalid Kareem, Jerry Tillery and the rest of a sure-tackling Irish defense would bend only so far, and definitely wouldn’t break. When Te’von Coney pressured Patterson into a third-quarter underthrow that resulted in a Julian Okwara interception, the writing was on the wall.

Patterson finished 20-of-30 for 227 yards without a touchdown in his debut in maize and blue. He flashed his big-time ability on more than one occasion, yet was outplayed by the far-less-ballyhooed Wimbush, who threw for 170 and moved the chains repeatedly with his legs.

Michigan got the ball back at its own 25-yard line with under two minutes left and no timeouts, but Kareem stripped Patterson on a sack and Coney recovered the ball.

A “Green Out” in the stands brought an elevated feel to what was a special rivalry before it went on hiatus following the 2014 contest. The teams will meet again next year at Michigan, then go back on hiatus.

Notre Dame hosts Ball State next Saturday. The Wolverines host Western Michigan.