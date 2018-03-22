Nothing lost in translation between Cubs’ Yu Darvish and Willson Contreras

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Yu Darvish had seen the Willson Contreras’ umpire-debate highlight reel, and witnessed his over-the-top emotional play in person as a Dodger opponent.

“At first it was kind of intimidating,” the first-year Cub said of his new catcher. “But as I got to know him, he’s very nice and polite. So I think we’re in a good relationship.”

How much of that was an attempt at humor and how much was actual acknowledgment of emotions is hard to tell with Darvish using a translator.

But if the results on the mound this spring are any indication, Darvish seems at least sincere about the relationship part.

Willson Contreras "just might be that guy that always has that fire," says Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

And that could be an especially important part of the Cubs’ success this season.

Manager Joe Maddon reiterated Wednesday that Darvish’s past with former personal catcher Chris Gimenez will not be a factor in how he uses his catchers this season.

Contreras is his starter – five or six times a week, ideally, Maddon said. The only strict rule he plans to apply to either catcher is to make sure Contreras catches Jon Lester each turn.

That means The Intimidator behind the plate for most or all of Darvish’s starts in a first season with the Cubs in which his mere presence in the rotation has made the Cubs a World Series favorite again.

“The communication that I have with him has been surprising,” Contreras said. “Even though it seems like he doesn’t talk during the game, he likes to communicate with the catcher. I love that. I think that’s a really good positive point on our side.”

Unlike his briefings with the media, Darvish has no use for a translator with teammates.

The pitcher whose first language is Japanese converses easily with the catcher whose first language is Spanish, as long as they stick to English.

“It’s harder for me to learn Japanese,” Contreras said, smiling. “Our English is good for what we do, and the communication’s been there. It’s all good.”

