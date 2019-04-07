Notre Dame lands commitment from Jordan Johnson, Missouri’s No. 1 recruit

Notre Dame landed the commitment of wide receiver Jordan Johnson, the top-rated player from Missouri in the class of 2020, during his official visit to South Bend this weekend.

The recruit announced his decision Saturday night on Twitter.

All glory to the man above ☘️💯 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/oygnS3xyO4 — Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) April 6, 2019

Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker from St. Louis, had received offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Florida, USC, Michigan and Ohio State. However, he never made official visits to any school other than Notre Dame, which had its recruiting efforts led by Tommy Rees and DelVaughn Alexander.

It’s fair to say the visit went well.

The Fighting Irish are surely thrilled with the news. Brian Kelly has never recruited a wide receiver of Johnson’s caliber during his tenure in South Bend. 247Sports ranks Johnson as the sixth-best receiver and 34th-best player overall for the class of 2020. He’ll likely be a prime weapon for quarterback Ian Book next season.

Notre Dame hasn’t had a receiver record 1,000 yards in a season since Will Fuller in 2015. Miles Boykin led last year’s team with 59 catches for 872 yards, but he was a senior and won’t be back in the fall. The top returning receivers will be seniors Chase Claypool and Chris Finke.