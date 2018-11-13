Notre Dame stays No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame stayed right where it was last week in the College Football Playoff rankings — at No. 3. In fact, so did the three other schools in the top four.

What’s more, the rankings marked the first time the order of the top 10 stayed the same.

Alabama remained No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan. The Crimson Tide was first for the 15th time in 28 rankings.

RANKINGS

1. Alabama 10-0

2. Clemson 10-0

3. Notre Dame 10-0

4. Michigan 9-1

5. Georgia 9-1

6. Oklahoma 9-1

7. LSU 8-2

8. Washington St. 9-1

9. West Virginia 8-1

10. Ohio St. 9-1

11. UCF 9-0

12. Syracuse 8-2

13. Florida 7-3

14. Penn St. 7-3

15. Texas 7-3

16. Iowa St. 6-3

17. Kentucky 7-3

18. Washington 7-3

19. Utah 7-3

20. Boston College 7-3

21. Mississippi St. 6-4

22. Northwestern 6-4

23. Utah St. 9-1

24. Cincinnati 9-1

25. Boise St. 8-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.