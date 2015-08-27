Now it’s Derrick Rose’s turn to face ugly accusations

What is going on here?

Have we descended into the rabbit hole?

According to a report first circulated by TMZ.com, the Bulls’ Derrick Rose is being sued by a

woman who alleges he and two of

his friends drugged and sexually assaulted her.

There is a lawsuit — civil, not criminal — that was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Jane Doe (a pseudonym for the female accuser), claiming, among other things, that Rose and two friends committed battery, trespass, assault, infliction of emotional distress and gender violence against her.

And this all allegedly happened two years ago in California.

Can this be true?

Can it be possible that maybe the two biggest sports superstars in Chicago, Blackhawks three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane and 2011 NBA most valuable player Rose, have been the subjects of serious, troubling accusations in recent weeks?

My mind reels. Yours must, too.

Rose’s accuser claims that the assault took place in 2013 in Los Angeles but that she was too ‘‘ashamed and embarrassed’’ to come forward until now.

Are either of the allegations involving Kane or Rose true? Or is this gold-digging and celebrity-shaming gone wild? No one knows because these are the kinds of crimes that are so difficult to prove one way or the other. They are horrible things, if true. And the truth is a vanishing, wispy thing. Yet there is truth, somewhere, and it must be sought.

My mind reels, though, at the mere rumors. Our hometown born-and-raised Rose has been portrayed as

the hardest-working, most salt-of-the-earth guy during his NBA career. We thought we knew him. We identified with him.

Though there have been fervent denials of any wrongdoing from Rose’s camp, the mere suggestion of a sexual assault in this era of heightened awareness for the rights and safety of women is just devastating.

Players seem to get arrested for battering or sexually assaulting women almost every week. Something is terribly wrong in this sports-mad society, whether with the elite

athletes themselves or the women

they are with.

This isn’t to blame victims — ever. But people can be falsely accused. And in our heightened rush to judgment in the digital age, we always must remember that nothing can be proved until facts are gleaned and the truth, such as it is knowable to the legal system, has come forth.

Still, it’s as if we enjoy the great sports entertainment brought to us by our hometown heroes, then we buckle up for the tailwind of betrayal, pettiness and indignity to come. No matter where it comes from.

Say it ain’t true, gentlemen.

Prove it ain’t true.

Please.