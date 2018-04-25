Now that’s the way to really do a first turkey right: Turkey of the Week

Ron Siwinski had a fast hunt for his first turkey on opening morning of Illinois’ north zone on April 16 on Village Sportsmen’s Club of Alsip property in Hancock County.

“Thirty-one minutes after sunrise, this bad boy came in full strut on my jake and two hen decoy spread,’’ he emailed.

The tom was 25.2 pounds with a 10.5-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.

He emailed that the spurs were worn down from fighting. It was Siwinski’s third year of trying for a turkey.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys and good stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page, as warranted. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).