Now with Wolves, ex-Blackhawks C Brandon Pirri fights to return to NHL

Brandon Pirri once was a candidate to be the Blackhawks’ second-line center of the future, and some factions of the fan base clamored for him to get an

extended shot.

Though he had strong numbers in Rockford, Pirri’s game never impressed coach Joel Quenneville, and he was traded to the Panthers and former Hawks general manager Dale Tallon on March 2, 2014, for two draft picks.

Pirri spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers before

going to the Ducks and Rangers. He returned to the Panthers on a professional tryout this summer but was cut at the end of training camp. Pirri then signed with the expansion Golden Knights, who assigned him to the Wolves.

Now 26, Pirri isn’t a prospect anymore and simply is fighting to return to the NHL. He’s ready for the fight.

Former Blackhawks center Brandon Pirri, plays for the Chicago Wolves. | Chicago Wolves photo

‘‘I believe I can play in the NHL; it’s just a matter of finding that right fit and getting that

opportunity to do what I do,’’ Pirri said. ‘‘For me, this is just coming in here with a good attitude. I’m going to work my [butt] off, and hopefully someone sees that and gives me an opportunity.’’

Of course, this wasn’t what many expected Pirri’s career to look like.

An offensively gifted player, Pirri won the American Hockey League scoring title with 75 points in 2012-13 and showed flashes at the NHL level, scoring 22 goals for the Panthers during the 2014-15 season.

Unfortunately for Pirri, former Panthers and now Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant soured on his overall performance before trading him to the Ducks in February 2016. That continued a trend that has seen Pirri’s offensive prowess overshadowed by the holes in his all-around game.

That’s why he never earned Quenneville’s trust with the Hawks, and Pirri is aware of how his game is perceived. He’s trying to change that.

‘‘I think the knock on me has been playing consistently that 200-foot game,’’ Pirri said. ‘‘It’s something I’ve worked on a lot, but it’s something I’m for sure better at.’’

So far with the Wolves, Pirri has looked like a solid fit. Playing on a line with Teemu Pulkkinen, a former top prospect for the Red Wings, Pirri has two assists and a plus-3 rating and seems to have found a decent landing spot. Pirri’s wife is from Chicago and they have a home here, and he was glad to join the Wolves and is embracing a leadership role.

But Pirri doesn’t want to stay in the AHL.

‘‘I’m not here to be a lifer for the Wolves,’’ Pirri said. ‘‘That’s not my goal. My goal is to get back into the NHL. I believe I can play in the NHL.’’

The Wolves host the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. Saturday in their home opener.

