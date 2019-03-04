Numbers aside, White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez likes where he’s at this spring

Reynaldo Lopez pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, March 4, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Reynaldo Lopez owns a 10.13 ERA over his two Cactus League starts, but as the White Sox’ best pitcher last season, the 25-year-old right-hander has earned the right to wave off what the numbers might suggest about a performance in early March.

“Spring training is for you to get ready for the season, to get all your pitches as sharp as possible,” Lopez said through translator Billy Russo. “I don’t pay attention if my ERA is high or low right now. If you prepare in the way you need to have success during the season, the results will be there at the end of the season and those results are the ones that matter, not the results here.”

Lopez, who pitched to a 3.91 ERA over 188 2/3 innings, 12th among American League right-handers. He was tied for fifth among AL righties with 32 starts, sixth with 19 quality starts and eighth in opponents average (.234).

Against the Angels Monday, Lopez used all four of his pitches. He grooved a fastball to Jarrett Parker, who drove it over the left-center field wall, accounting for two of the four runs allowed against him over 3 1/3 innings. Lopez walked two and struck out four.

“I’m improving, very excited and encouraged with this outing,” he said.

Colome ready already

Alex Colome retired all three Angels batters he faced on fly balls Monday and declared himself ready to roll with more than three weeks left in spring training. Both of Colome’s innings have been perfect.

“Usually I take nine or 10 outings in spring training,” Colome said, “but I’m always ready and I feel ready right now mentally and physically.”

While he hasn’t been declared the closer by manager Rick Renteria, Colome is a good bet to be the Sox saves leader.

A scheduled start for Ervin Santana

Right-hander Ervin Santana will continue pitching on back fields with a schedule first Cactus League appearance slated for March 15 against the Cubs in Glendale.

Santana, 36, was signed as a minor-league free agent with an invite to spring training at the beginning of camp. He will make $4.3 million if he makes the major league roster.

Hamilton on track

Despite a late start in camp, righty Ian Hamilton and manager Rick Renteria both expect Hamilton to be ready by Opening Day.

Hamilton, who needed time to shake off the affects from a car accident he and his fiance were involved in about the time camp opened, has been throwing on the back fields and is scheduled to pitch in a game for the first time Thursday.

Hamilton pitched in a simulated game Monday morning.

“I felt good,” he said. “There were some pitches I was pulling off of but for the most part the slider was there. A couple of good changeups. And the fastball was riding.”

Hamilton, 23, recorded 22 saves between Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte last season with ERAs of 1.71 and 1.78 with 62 strikeouts over 51 2/3 total innings. He made 10 appearances with the Sox in September, posting a 4.50 ERA.

Hamilton felt stiff after accident, which could have been worse. Another car spun the vehicle he was driving into a tree, and the car spun back onto the road. the car, his agent’s, was totaled.

Coming soon

The first round of cuts is near, perhaps Tuesday. The Sox have an off day Wednesday.