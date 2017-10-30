Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

Fred Kuchta photographed this bald eagle Monday on the Far Northwest Side.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: ‘‘Who hunts crows and why?’’ — Andy Kulczycki

A: The people I know who hunt crows do so for the challenge in calling. Crows are observant, smart birds. That’s not a compelling enough reason for me. Crow season in Illinois opened Saturday.

BIG NUMBER 36 Inches of the muskie caught by Marmion’s Cole Abbott to win the Illinois High School Muskie Tournament, sponsored by the Shawnee Muskie Hunters. LAST WORD

‘‘Whoever owns land has thus assumed, whether he knows it or not, the divine functions of creating and destroying plants.’’

Aldo Leopold, in the opening paragraph of the Axe-in-Hand section of ‘‘A Sand County Almanac’’

