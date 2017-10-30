Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Fred Kuchta photographed this bald eagle Monday on the Far Northwest Side.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: ‘‘Who hunts crows and why?’’ — Andy Kulczycki
A: The people I know who hunt crows do so for the challenge in calling. Crows are observant, smart birds. That’s not a compelling enough reason for me. Crow season in Illinois opened Saturday.
BIG NUMBER
36
Inches of the muskie caught by Marmion’s Cole Abbott to win the Illinois High School Muskie Tournament, sponsored by the Shawnee Muskie Hunters.
LAST WORD
‘‘Whoever owns land has thus assumed, whether he knows it or not, the divine functions of creating and destroying plants.’’
Aldo Leopold, in the opening paragraph of the Axe-in-Hand section of ‘‘A Sand County Almanac’’
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
Thursday-Friday: Dyer, Ind., BOOKING@FIRSTSHOTDYER.COM
Friday-Saturday: Hoffman Estates, Diane.Schneider@Cabelas.com.
Nov. 28-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
LAKE MICHIGAN WORKSHOP
Wednesday: Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop hosted by Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Hammond Marina.
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Saturday: Pheasant, rabbit, quail and partridge hunting begins
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Wednesday: Northeast Illinois banquet, Midlane Country Club, Wadsworth. Contact Don Kellum at (847) 308-6651. Click here for banquet info.
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
