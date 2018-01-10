O.J. Simpson emphatically denies fathering Khloe Kardashian

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe is expecting a baby along with her husband Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There has long been a Hollywood rumor that O.J. Simpson, not the late Robert Kardashian, was the biological father of Khloe.

Well, TMZ caught up with Simpson and in a roundabout way forced Juice to address the ancient gossip. The reporter congratulated Simpson on the expectant newborn, but he quickly set him straight.

“Well, for Bob [Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah,” Simpson said. “I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it.”

Simpson’s daughter, Sydney, is seen in the background laughing wildly.

Simpson added: “I would be proud … but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”

Watch the entire clip HERE.