O.J. Simpson says he felt anger toward Nicole Brown Simpson at her funeral: TMZ

O.J. Simpson shares the reason why he went to his late wife's house the night she was murdered. | Steve Marcus/Associated Press

O.J. Simpson said he felt “angry,” feelings toward his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, at her funeral.

In a clip — obtained and released by TMZ Thursday — from the upcoming FOX special, “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” Simpson described what he wanted to say to Nicole Brown Simpson.

“That was tough … I still had so many feelings of [anger],” O.J. Simpson told his book publisher Judith Regan in an interview. “If you’re angry with the person upon their death … it’s not like that anger disappears.”

Simpson also brought up the infamous 9-1-1 call, where the former football star could be heard yelling in the background of Nicole Brown Simpson’s call for police help. O.J. Simpson said he warned her of what was going on and at her funeral, he wanted to say to her, “I told you.”

“[At the funeral], You’re still trying to deal with you’re never going to be able to say this to this person,” Simpson said.

Simpson also said he doesn’t remember what he said to Nicole Brown Simpson when he kissed her goodbye. But shortly after he was walking away from her, O.J. Simpson said Julia Bown stopped him, looked him straight in the eye and asked, “O.J., did you have anything to do with this?”

Simpson said he responded, “no.”

The newest clip comes after TMZ released a short snippet of the FOX special Wednesday which showed Simpson explaining why he went to Nicole Brown Simpson’s house the night she was killed.

The FOX special, which airs Sunday at 7 p.m., is a one-on-one interview with O.J. Simpson about his new book, “If I Did It,” where he shares a “hypothetical” on how Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered on June 12, 1994.

