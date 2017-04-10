Oddsmakers predict future for Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky’s debut

For Bears fans the arrival of the Mitch Trubisky era couldn’t have come quickly enough. The rookie quarterback will start in Week 5 against the Vikings on Monday.

With 12 games remaining in the NFL season, oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com have set odds on the Trubisky’s success as a starting quarterback.

Overall, oddsmakers have great confidence that the rookie will start the remainder of the season by setting an over/under on number of starts at 11.5. However, they are less confident in the number of wins that Trubisky will lead the Bears to in 2017 at 2.5.

For his debut, they set 4-to-3 odds that the Bears will defeat the Vikings. And have a separate .5 over/under props for the number of interceptions and fumbles on Monday. MyTopSportsbooks.com set an over/under for the times Trubisky is sacked in Week 5 at: 2.5

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky will make his first NFL start on Monday vs. Vikings. | Matt Ludtke/AP

While he’s riding high in week 5, chances are that Trubisky’s performance will let Bears fans down at some point. Odds are that fans will boo Trubisky this season is 3-to-3, next season is 2-to-3 and ever — an almost stone-cold lock — is 1-to-99.

For the most optimistic Trubisky fan, the odds that he wins NFL MVP this season is 199-to-1. While a long shot, that number is better than odds the 1-3 Bears will win Super Bowl LII in February — 250-to-1.