Rams, Giants have discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade: report

The Rams and Giants have discussed a potential trade involving superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to the New York Daily News. The report comes amid uncertainty over Beckham’s future with the only NFL franchise he’s ever played for.

The Giants and Beckham seem to be grappling right now with the possibility that a separation could happen soon. Team owner John Mara recently offered a non-committal “I can’t answer that one way or the other” when asked whether Beckham would be on New York’s roster to open the 2018 season, seemingly opening the door for other teams to make offers.

However, Mara also denied that the Giants were shopping Beckham, so it’s unclear how serious talks with the Rams have been. The Daily News reports the Giants’ asking price as starting at a “first-round pick plus” with the implication being that “it likely won’t require two first-round picks to get it done.”

Beckham, 25, has been one of the top playmakers in the NFL since the Giants selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He posted three straight seasons with at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns before injuries limited him to just four appearances in 2017.

The Rams finished first in the NFL in points per game last season in their first year under head coach Sean McVay. Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley give L.A. a strong tandem to lean on, but Beckham could be a game-changer for an offense that racked up all those points without a marquee No. 1 receiver.