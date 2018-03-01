Of all the Bears’ needs, pass rusher should rank No. 1 for Ryan Pace right now

INDIANAPOLIS — Officially, outside linebacker Willie Young’s time with the Bears ended on Wednesday when general manager Ryan Pace announced that he would be released. It was soon followed by a press release from the team.

But Young’s Bears run probably ended months ago. After Young was placed on injured reserve with a torn triceps, his locker was later removed from Halas Hall. It was a meaningful move because other players on IR remained in place. Others literally took Young’s place on and off the field.

In other words, general manager Ryan Pace should be prepared for his most significant challenge this offseason. It wasn’t surprising that the Bears released Young or Pernell McPhee, but their departures leave the organization extremely thin at arguably the second most important position in football. The Bears have their passer in Mitch Trubisky; now they need their pass rushers – and more than one.

“Pass rush is always a priority for us,” Pace said.

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (sacking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Week 7) had 4.5 sacks in 10 games this season before missing the final six games with a knee injury. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

But more so this offseason. It’s of the utmost importance.

It’s widely apparent in league circles that the Bears are exploring receivers and cornerbacks in free agency and the draft. As Pace said, it’s good year for cornerbacks in both.

But beyond Leonard Floyd, the Bears only have Isaiah Irving, an undrafted free-agent signing last year, under contract at outside linebacker for this upcoming season. They have interest in re-signing 28-year-old Howard Jones, an in-season signing who had one sack in four games.

Complicating matters for Pace is how sparse this year is for outside linebackers/pass rushers in free agency. The Lions used the franchise tag on Ezekiel Ansah, while the Cowboys plan to do the same with Demarcus Lawrence, if a long-term deal isn’t reached.

When 38-year-old Julius Peppers is considered one of the best edge rushers in free agency, that’s not only a bad sign for the Bears, but a problematic one for Pace. He better have a plan – an inventive one at that – to address a now glaring hole on his team.

Other available outside linebackers/pass rushers include Trent Murphy (Redskins) and Adrian Clayborn (Falcons). But it doesn’t matter who the Bears sign in free agency or how much they give those respective players. Adding an outside linebacker/pass rusher not only will be a need come the draft, but — as a Pace said — a priority. It’s an all-important need, arguably more so than cornerback or receiver.

Draft evaluations start with North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb, who could fall to the Bears at No. 8 if there is a run on quarterbacks before them.

“You can never have enough pass rush,” Pace said. “So that’s a position of need for us, and it’s something we’re looking into.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can only help the pass rush so much. Last season, outside linebackers accounted for 18 ½ of the Bears’ 42 sacks, which was tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. Inside linebackers and defensive backs combined for eight sacks through various blitzes and pressures.

Being able to consistently count on four pass rushers is a benefit the Bears didn’t have last season because of injuries. The Bears don’t it now simply because of numbers. Floyd is their only threat respected by the opposition.

Further complicating matters are lingering concerns about Floyd, who still needs to live up to expectations as the ninth overall pick in 2016. His durability remains a concern after a bad-luck collision with cornerback Kyle Fuller resulted in damaged ligaments in his right knee and six missed games.

The Bears need more from Floyd, but also need to give him some help.

“We feel good about Leonard,” Pace said. “[Defensive lineman] Akiem Hicks is going to provide a lot of pass rush, but as we go forward, we’re always going to be looking for pass rushers.”

Follow me on Twitter @adamjahns

Email: ajahns@suntimes.com