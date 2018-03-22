OF Ryan Cordell among four White Sox roster moves

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Class AAA Charlotte on Thursday, one of four moves made by the club during the final week of spring training.

The Sox also reassigned right-handers Rob Scahill and Chris Volstad and prized outfield prospect Luis Robert to minor league camp.

Cordell, acquired from the Brewers in the trade for right-hander Anthony Swarzak last offseason, competed with Adam Engel for the center fielder’s job or as a fourth outfielder and batted .317/.417/.512 with four doubles and two triples this spring. Engel, who batted .166 for the Sox while playing above average defense last season, defended his spot by showing improvement at the plate batting .363/.429./.628 with four homers in 17 games.

Cordell does not have major league experience. In 68 games at Class AAA last season, he batted .284/.349/.506 with 10 homers and nine stolen bases.

Ryan Cordell runs to first base after hitting an infield grounder during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Padres defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP)

The Sox are going with 13 pitchers, which hindered Cordell’s chances as an extra outfielder. That will leave their bench at three players which will likely include outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia, infielder Tyler Saladino and backup catcher Omar Narvaez.

Volstad, who did not allow a run in seven innings covering 11 innings during spring training, could fill a spot in the Sox starting rotation at Charlotte.

Scahill (3.38 ERA) pitched well, too, striking out 11 and walking two over 10 2/3 innings and eight appearances.

Robert, the Sox’ $26 million international free agent signee from Cuba, impressed this spring in his first extended stay in the U.S. and will play at one or both of the Class A levels this season. He is out with a sprained left thumb and is expected back in May.

The Sox have 32 players remaining in major league camp, including 18 pitchers, including six non-roster invitees — Hector Santiago, Robbie Ross Jr., Jeanmar Gomez, Bruce Rondon and Xavier Cedeno — who have pitched well enough to be considered. Santiago appears to be a sure bet to make the team as a reliever and spot starter, while the others are on the bubble in the final days of camp.

Opening day is next Thursday in Kansas City.