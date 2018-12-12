Off and running: Reliable ground game only will help Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

In Matt Nagy’s world, moving the ball is moving the ball. It doesn’t matter how it happens as long as first downs are gained and touchdowns are scored.

“The conventional side of it? No, no I don’t worry about that,” the Bears coach said two weeks ago. “I don’t care about that. I really don’t.”

In other words, Nagy wouldn’t hesitate to call “Santa’s Sleigh,” “Oompa Loompa,” “Willy Wonka,” “Freezer Left” or Freezer Right” or whatever else he has cooked up over the course of a game if it resulted in more points.

But it’s wrong to think that the Bears’ modern, quarterback-centric coach who enjoys installing trick plays for all of his players — big and small — doesn’t appreciate the value of having a good ol’ fashioned, reliable run game.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky hands the ball off to RB Jordan Howard against the Rams. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It would be immensely important for the development of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his offense overall.

“It would be really big for us to do that,” Nagy said Wednesday. “Any quarterback you talk to will tell you, to have that running game going, man, it makes things a lot easier. It opens up the play actions, it opens up the shots downfield. The [defensive] line doesn’t just pin you all the time. The [offensive] line will tell you, ‘Let’s get the running game going.’ So we can go forward and not always go backwards in the pass set.”

The absence of a consistent running game is what makes Trubisky’s developmental path different from other young quarterbacks.

The Rams’ Jared Goff has Todd Gurley, the NFL’s leading rusher, this season, while Carson Wentz benefited from the Eagles’ third-ranked rushing attack during their Super Bowl run last year.

The Chiefs’ decision to cut running back Kareem Hunt didn’t slow down quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the last two weeks — did you see his no-look pass? — but it certainly helped that backup backs Spencer Ware and Damien Williams combined for 174 rushing yards and two scores in their victories against the Raiders and Ravens.

The Bears’ use of play action pales in comparison to other teams, too. According to Pro Football Focus, 20.3 percent of Trubisky’s dropbacks have featured play action, which ranks 23rd among starters. Goff is first at 36 percent.

Trubisky’s passer rating (103.9 to 88.9) and completion percentage (68.5 to 63.3) also are better with play action than without it.

That’s why Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen’s production against the Rams should be considered the silver lining of an offensive performance that didn’t do much overall. Howard’s 101 rushing yards were by far his most this season. His previous season-high of 82 came in Week 1 in the Bears’ loss to the Packers.

“A lot was gained [against the Rams],” receiver Allen Robinson said. “We want to see our guys do well and be successful, and establish that run game. Being able to do that is definitely fun.

“Just hearing guys talk to Jordan throughout the course of the game. ‘Keep it going. Keep leading us. Keep making plays’ That was a big part of our win last week, a very big part of it.”

It’s the help that Trubisky needs as he re-establishes himself after his injury and continues to grow in his understanding of defenses. He said the Rams wanted to” zone us out,” which affected his passing, but it opened up more options on the ground. Howard and Cohen each had their longest runs of the season with gains of 21 and 32, respectively.

“They ran super hard getting those extra yards,” Trubisky said. “So it was big for this offense, and it really opened us up to control the ball, run the clock out in some situations and pick up yards for this offense. It’s really good to see, and sometimes we realize that is how games are going to go. You just got to do whatever it takes to win.”