Off knee surgeries, Bears’ Cam Meredith, Leonard Floyd unsure about timelines

Both Bears wide receiver and Cam Meredith and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd reported their knee rehabilitations to be going smoothly, but were unsure whether they’d be able to return in time for offseason workouts.

Meredith, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Bears’ third preseason game, spoke Monday for the first time since the injury.

“I’m doing a little bit of running, getting my weight back, getting my strength back in my legs,” he said. “Right now it’s about strength work, and it’s all pretty much on schedule, and I’m excited about that.”

Four months removed from surgery, Meredith said he’ll “for sure” be ready by training camp, but didn’t know if he’d come back before then.

Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith is carted off the field in August with a knee injury. (AP)

Floyd had surgery in late November to repair the medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments in his right knee. He said Sunday he didn’t have “any idea” if he’d be ready for the offseason schedule.

“It was tough, but it was also a humbling experience, getting time to really sit down and study myself, study what I was doing when I was playing,” Floyd said. “It was a good experience.”

The Bears need both to bounce back. Despite the injry, Meredith, who will be a restricted free agent, is still probably the team’s best receiver. Floyd, the former first-round pick, is considered a defensive cornerstone. If the Bears switch schemes, though, Floyd could move to a 4-3 defensive end.