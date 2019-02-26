Off the mark? What the Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen is doing draws high comparisons

There were some fair comparisons that fit Lauri Markkanen at one time.

Kristaps Porzingis, Ryan Anderson, heck, even Dirk Nowitzki was floated out there early on.

That is until this February hit.

What the second-year player has done the last 10 games for the Bulls? Try finding a fair comp for a 21-year-old, 7-footer in his sophomore campaign.

“It’s what I’ve been saying a lot, just staying aggressive and doing whatever I need to do to help the team win,’’ the usually humble Markkanen said of this hot stretch. “I’m doing my best to rebound the ball and help finish off possessions.’’

Markkanen was then asked if this 10-game showcase is what he can be consistently moving forward.

Humble called a timeout and went to the bench.

“Yeah,’’ Markkanen replied. “I don’t see why not.’’

Entering this road trip to Memphis and Atlanta, Markkanen has watched his scoring go from 15.2 per game as a rookie to 19.3 this season, while his rebounding has jumped from 7.5 to 9.1.

He is currently shooting .383 from three-point range on 6.7 attempts per game, but what has to have the Bulls excited from a spacing standpoint is his range – with the big man averaging 15.3 feet per field goal.

Since the calendar flipped to February and Markkanen’s injured elbow continued getting closer to 100 percent, however, the versatile big has averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and even 2.6 assists, with seven double-doubles in that time.

“Lauri, man … wow,’’ guard Zach LaVine said with a laugh when asked about Markkanen’s recent play.

What isn’t a laughing matter is trying to put Markkanen in a box and figure out his trajectory.

In a game against Porzingis last season in which Markkanen scored 33 points in a win, that “unicorn’’ comparison was made.

A look at the numbers, however, shows Porzingis was more New York hype than anything else in his Year 2. Like Markkanen, he was 21 in that second season, and at 7-3 he obviously had more of a shot-blocking game. But Markkanen outscored him 19.3 to 18.1, outrebounded him 9.1 to 7.2, and was more of a threat from outside with Porzingis hitting .357 from three on just 4.8 attempts.

OK, how about the Anderson comparison? Completely inaccurate because Anderson didn’t start hitting his stride as a stretch-four until he was 25. That season with the Pelicans, he was 19.8 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting .409 from three-point range.

He has never shown the ability to rebound and push the ball like the more athletic Markkanen does, and Anderson’s game is non-existent with his back to the basket and in the paint.

What about Denver All-Star Nikola Jokic? Considering “Joker’’ is 250 pounds, a true center, and has an elite play-making game – averaging 7.7 assists this season – he’s a completely different player than Markkanen.

Jokic’s Year 2, however, he was 16.7 points per game and 9.8 rebounds, and like Markkanen was 21.

Then there’s Nowitzki. And here’s what the Bulls should be embracing.

Like Markkanen, Nowitzki was 21 in his second season. The future hall of famer averaged 17.5 points per game while grabbing 6.5 rebounds and shooting .379 from beyond the three-point arc. His average field goal was 14.2 feet away from the basket, but spacing wasn’t as stressed back in 1999.

By the time Nowitzki was 27, he was averaging 26.6 per game, grabbing 9.0 rebounds, while shooting .406 from three-point range, and more importantly, had reached superstar status.

If this Bulls rebuild is going to move beyond mediocrity, it will need multiple superstars.

Markkanen’s February is showing that this organization might just have found their first one.

NOTE: Otto Porter Jr. (left lower leg) and Kris Dunn (migraine) will both travel to Memphis, but are questionable.