Off we go, Show Time begins today: WWW Chicago outdoors

Show season is here, beginning today, and obviously leads this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors. Though I think ice fishing could have just about as easily lead it.

My big show day will be Saturday when I will be inducted as a media member into the Illini Muskies Alliance Hall of Fame of 2018 at the Chicago Muskie Expo at Pheasant Run in St. Charles.

Important to note I am am going in as a media member. I say that because looking at the list of inductees I realized that I had interviewed half of them one or more times in doing columns and stories.

For God’s sakes, I spent a week with Steve Statland in northern Minnesota and interviewed him every year for nearly two decades when he was the driver behind the Chicago Muskie Show.

Here’s the HOF invite from the IMA:

CONGRATULATIONS IMA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2018 Steve Statland Duane Serck Jim Beaty Al Nutty Duane Landmeier . Shawn Hirst Howard Chambliss June Thompson Scott Richardson Dale Bowman Jim Hartley Frank Walter Pete Barber Date: Saturday January 06, 2018 Time: 9:30AM (Held during IMA Meeting) Location: Marsallis Room at Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles, IL (Sorry no reception ahead of time). Illini Muskies Alliance would like to THANK the above 2018 Hall of Fame Class for their dedication and commitment to the Illinois Muskie Fishery.

In explanation of the photo at the top, Pat Glavin sent me a message that I should wear my White Sox hat for the induction. Can’t do it Pat, this photo is the best I can do for you. (BTW, I was much younger when that was taken.)

I am looking forward, as usual, to wandering the Muskie Expo, in part because I find the movement in muskie innovations such a sociological trip.

With that, on to general Wild Weekend Wandering, led by Show Time.

SHOWTIME: The Chicago Muskie Expo opens at 2 p.m. today at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. It runs through Sunday. It opens at 9 a.m. both weekend days with a 6 p.m. close Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12, there are some deals. Kids 12 and younger are free. I plan to have our youngest son along, which should provide a different perspective.

I am always curious what will be hot this year at the show. There’s usually a couple booths packed with gawkers and buyers.

The Lake Home & Cabin Show also opens at 2 p.m. today at the Schaumburg Convention Center. It runs through Sunday. Tickets are $12; 5-15 are $5; younger than 5 are free.

On the show note, I think I will be at the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show to watch move-in on Monday. I usually enjoy that day and use it for a lead into my Wednesday column.

ICE FISHING: Speaking at time of the year, we are there. Ice fishing is here to stay. The extreme weather has been limiting movement of ice fishermen and even the number of people getting out to ice fish. That will be changing by this weekend and I expect we could be looking at one of the busiest ice-fishing weekends in years.

PERCH: Well, conditions certainly changed, but the perch are still there around the Chicago lakefront, especially the Southeast Side slips and Navy Pier. But ice-up is also here. You will be busting ice or walking out on the piers with with a pier pass.

PIER PASSES: With ice-up, good time to remember pier passes for select Chicago harbors. Pier passes are available at Henry’s Sports and Bait. The passes allow for legal access to select piers. They cost $6 cash with one per valid fishing license.

WATERFOWL HUNTING: Local duck hunting is over, but geese will be moved around and moving around with these bursts of snow and cold.