OJ Simpson says why he went to his late wife’s house the night she was killed

O.J. Simpson shares the reason why he went to his late wife's house the night she was murdered. | Steve Marcus/Associated Press

O.J. Simpson shares a “hypothetical” on how Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered on June 12, 1994, in his new book, “If I Did It.”

O.J. Simpson, who will appear on an upcoming FOX special about his book, admitted he went to Nicole Brown Simpson’s house the night she was murdered, and now, he’s also explaining why.

In a video provided to TMZ, O.J. Simpson told his book publisher Judith Regan it’s “difficult” for him to talk in the hypothetical.

“I know I accept the fact that people are going to feel a way about me,” Simpson said.

Simpson said the murderer’s friend, “Charlie,” told him he wouldn’t believe what was going on at his late wife’s house.

“It’s gotta stop,” Simpson said he told Charlie, and that’s why he drove to her house.

The special broadcasts Sunday at 7 p.m. on FOX.