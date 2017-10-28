A charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis was dented after it apparently hit a bird while landing early Saturday at Midway International Airport.
Thunder stars Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams took to social media to share images of the jet’s caved-in nose after landing about 12:45 a.m.
“What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though,” Anthony wrote on Instagram.
“We had a rough flight to say the least,” Adams said in a tweet.
A Delta Airlines spokeswoman said crews were evaluating the situation and that the damage was likely caused by a collision with a bird. She said the Boeing 757-200 landed safely at Midway.
A spokesperson for the team told The Oklahoman newspaper that all of its players, staff and coaches were safe. The Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116 on Friday night.
Oklahoma City plays the Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center.