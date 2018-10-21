OLB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson to play for Bears vs. Patriots

As expected, Khalil Mack will play Sunday.

The question remains, though: how much will he play with an injured right ankle?

The Bears’ outside linebacker warmed up before the game and was declared active by the team. He missed 16 snaps last week after hurting his ankle in the first half.

If Mack is replaced during the game, it would be by Aaron Lynch, the team’s third edge rusher.

Receiver Allen Robinson also got good news Sunday morning. He’ll play de spite struggling with a groin injury all week. Robinson was limited on Wednesday and Friday and sat out Thursday’s practice, which featured the most contact on any this week.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan was declared active, too, despite missing Friday’s practice with an ankle injury suffered during Thursday’s practice. He’ll be key against an offense whose five most common lineups feature three receivers.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was the Bears’ only medical scratch. The healthy players held out: fullback Michael Burton, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive tackles Rashaad Coward and Bryan Witzmann, receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams.