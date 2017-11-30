Old home week: Bears sign S Chris Prosinski

One day after bringing back outside linebacker Lamarr Houston to fill out a thinning roster, the Bears added another player who was in training camp with them this year — safety Chris Prosinski.

Prosinski played 19 games from 2015-16 with the Bears, starting six times. He did not play in a regular-season game this season after the Bears cut him with an injury settlement at the end of training camp.

Prosinski is known for his special teams prowess, but his signing could portend an extended absence for safety Adrian Amos, who hurt his hamstring Sunday.

To make room, the Bears cut outside linebacker Howard Jones.