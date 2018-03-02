Omar Vizquel eager to launch managerial career in White Sox system

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Manager Rick Renteria spotted Omar Vizquel walking past his office at the White Sox spring training facility Friday morning, gave a yell out the door and waved him in.

Vizquel, one of baseball’s all-time great shortstops, sat down for a half hour and talked baseball.

“He asked me a couple things about some players,’’ said Vizquel, who will manage the Sox’ high Class A team at Winston-Salem this season.

Vizquel, who is studying to be a big league manager, will likely ask Renteria some things about managing.

Omar Vizquel and Jim Thome, who played for the White Sox during brilliant careers and are now in the organization as a minor league manager and special assistant to the general manager, share a moment Friday at the Sox' spring training facility in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“He’s awesome,’’ Vizquel said. “We broke in together in the big leagues when we were in Seattle. We’ve known each other a long time.’’

Renteria would go on to have an uneventful career, batting .237 in five seasons with as a Pirates, Mariners and Marlins infielder. Vizquel would play 2,968 games and retire at age 45 with 2,877 hits and 11 Gold Gloves.

But Renteria had an early impact on Vizquel, from Caracas, Venezuela, treating him in a way that stuck throughout a career that would span four decades.

“As soon as I walked in [to the Mariners clubhouse in 1988] he knew I was one of the young guys,’’ Vizquel said. “He said, ‘Hey my name is Richie, nice to meet you. Whatever you need let me know. I can translate [the language] for you.’ The impact that has was great.’’

Fast forward to 2018 and Vizquel, armed with a resume as a player who earned a solid 37 percent of the vote on his first Hall of Fame ballot in January as well as strong people and communication skills, is positioning himself to hopefully land a job like Renteria’s.

“I know it’s going to be tough, there is a lot of competition but I know with the knowledge and experiences I have – both good and bad — I can probably work it out,’’ said Vizquel, who’s willing to pay his dues at the lower levels of the minors after enjoying the big league life since 1989. “You look at every manager, they are a person above everything else. As person, they know how to treat people and to relate to things. And I think that I can do that.’’

Vizquel, who spent the last four seasons as the Tigers first base coach paying special attention to infielders and baserunning, said he learned a lot about the expectations for managing when he interviewed last year for the Tigers vacancy.

At Winston-Salem, there’s a good chance Vizquel will oversee top prospects Luis Robert and Micker Adolfo with whom he has had almost daily conversations with.

“Today he was giving me tips on the bases that were helpful,’’ Adolfo said Friday. “He has a great amount of knowledge and experience. There’s definitely respect. He’s a real professional and mentor for young guys like us.’’

Players with marginal careers like Renteria often make the best managers, and star players like Vizquel sometimes don’t. Vizquel said he doesn’t consider himself in the latter class because he wasn’t touted as a prospect and had to work tirelessly to perfect his craft.

“I never believed I would be on the hall of fame ballot,’’ Vizquel said. “When I signed I was a little guy, 160 pounds, a right-handed hitter who didn’t start switch -hitting until I was 20 years old, one year before I made it to the big leagues. Twenty-four years later we’re talking about 2,800 hits, 11 gold gloves almost 3,000 games, all this stuff you did in your career which is amazing. It took a lot of determination, time, attitude, adjustments and sacrificing your ego to be part of a team.’’

Vizquel says managing will be about communicating and teaching players “to play the game the right way.”

“Even the big leaguers [in camp] you’re talking to, they make mistakes, and you maybe correct him or help them do things in a different way that may benefit them,’’ Vizquel “said. “It doesn’t matter if you make $10 million or you’re a young guy just signed in the minors, the instruction is going to be the same, you still have to play the game the right way. Do it better. That’s my job.”