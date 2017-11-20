Omar Vizquel to manage White Sox’ Class A team

The White Sox have added Omar Vizquel to their minor league coaching staff as manager of the Class A Winston-Salem Dash. Vizquel replaces Willie Harris, who is taking a minor league job with another organization.

Vizquel, who played two of his last 24 major league seasons for the Sox in 2010 and 2011, was the Detroit Tigers first base coach the last four seasons. He interviewed for the Tigers manager’s job, which was given to Ron Gardenhire in October.

An 11-time Gold Glove shortstop with 2,877 career hits with six teams, Vizquel, 50, has no professional managerial experience. He managed the Venezuelan national team during the World Baseball Classic this past spring.

“It was a tough, tough decision because that organization is like family to me, from top to bottom,” Harris said. “Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams, Rick Hahn, all of those guys. They treated me well but I had an opportunity to chase my dreams and goals. I’m respectful and grateful for everything that organization did for me.”