On April 5, fans might have to choose: Blackhawks or Cubs?

Chicago-area remote controls and televisions will get quite the workout on Sunday, April 5, 2015.

On Friday, the Cubs announced their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, originally scheduled for Monday, April 6, was moved to April 5 at 7:05 to accommodate Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2. Considering the hype around the Cubs and the debut of the renovated Wrigley Field, this opener was already the team’s most anticipated in years.

Now it will be played under the lights on national television, creating an even more intense atmosphere. But it also creates a schedule conflict with another Chicago-St. Louis clash.

At 6:30 that night, the Blackhawks will host the Blues at the United Center in a nationally televised showdown. Hawks-Blues games are always eagerly awaited, and considering what happened in last season’s playoffs and how good both teams look, this game could be a big one. The Central Division title could be at stake, or it could be used to send a message heading into the postseason.

Either way, that matchup was ticketed to being the biggest game in town. Now, it has company, and fans might have to choose which game to watch.

Oh, we can’t forget that at 2:30 that day, the Bulls visit LeBron James and the Cavaliers in another nationally televised rivalry game.

Get ready now. April 5 will be a day to remember.