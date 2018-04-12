On eve of local pro day, Bears meet with Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson: report

The Bears will hold their local pro day at Halas Hall on Friday, but their most important meeting might have taken place the day before.

The team hosted Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson on Thursday, per Josh Nelson of NBC Sports. While the team meeting with a potential pick at No. 8 is hardly a shock, it does register as progress. Last month, Nelson said it was a “little surprising” that he’d yet to talk at length with the Bears, either at the NFL Scouting Combine or otherwise.

The team already knows him better than anyone, however. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who mentored both Nelson and likely first-round tackle Mike McGlinchey in college, was new head coach Matt Nagy’s first hire in January. Last month, the 6-5, 329-pound Nelson said he’d like to play for Hiestand again.

“Coach Hiestand, he’s known me since I was an immature freshman that wasn’t good at football, until now being a lot more mature and responsible and doing the right thing and a good football player,” Nelson said at his own pro day. “He knows everything about me.”

Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey (left) and Quenton Nelson are likely first-round picks. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown won’t attend, sources said. St. Brown, who caught 33 passes for 515 yards last year, could be a second-day pick.

Local pro days often give teams a look at lesser-known prospects that grew up in the area or attended nearby colleges. The Bears used the workout last year to get another look at Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was eventually chosen in the second round by the Browns.

The Bears’ best recent local pro day find was receiver Cam Meredith, who impressed them at the 2015 event and eventually earned a rookie free agent contract. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2016 before tearing his knee last year and, earlier this week, leaving for the Saints as a restricted free agent