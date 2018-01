On The Beat: Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myers on the Blackhawks

In their second episode of the On The Beat podcast, Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com discuss the ramifications of and remedies for the Blackhawks’ goaltending situation in light of Corey Crawford’s increasingly long-term injury, then answer a wide array of listener questions on the Hawks, the NHL at large, and life on the road.