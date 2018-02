On The Beat podcast: Do the Blackhawks have a miracle run in them?

Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com discuss what has to happen for the Blackhawks to somehow make the playoffs, and why it’s increasingly unlikely that they will. Plus, should the Hawks be shopping Brandon Saad? Also, Alex DeBrincat is the podcast’s first guest, discussing his sensational rookie season and what it’s like to be 20 years old on a road trip to Las Vegas.