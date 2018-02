On The Beat podcast: Where do the Blackhawks go from here?

The Blackhawks say farewell to Ryan Hartman and Tommy Wingels at the trade deadline, and say hello to an uncertain future. General manager Stan Bowman is optimistic about the near future, but are hosts Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers? They get into that debate, discuss the evident importance of Corey Crawford, and wonder if the Hawks can pull off what the Boston Bruins have managed to pull off — successfully build a contender around an aging core.