On The Beat podcast : Pros and cons of retaining or firing Quenneville, Bowman

The Blackhawks dressing room has been a somber place lately, and hosts Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com try to break down why, and explain what it’s like covering a team that’s playing so poorly. They also talk about the ugly racist incident at Saturday night’s game, and the team’s and league’s responses. Then the hosts weigh the pros and cons of firing the second-winningest coach of all time, and a general manager who has his name on the Stanley Cup three times. Plus reader questions and ridiculous Olympic debates.